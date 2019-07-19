Below is a list of services our Premier Field Engineering team offers for our Premier Support customers.  For more information please contact your Technical Account Manager (TAM), Premier Field Engineer (PFE), or Microsoft representative.

Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations (AX) and Dynamics 365 for Talent

 

Assess

---------------------------

Dynamics AX Assessment

Offline Assessment for Dynamics AX

Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Assessment: Remote Engineer

Office 365 Network Performance Assessment: Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Add-on

Educate

---------------------------

Chalk Talk - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations - Fixed Assets

Chalk Talk - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations - Security

Chalk Talk - Dynamics 365 for Operations - Bank Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable

Workshop - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations - Financials

WorkshopPLUS - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Administration and Troubleshooting

WorkshopPLUS - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Cloud Transition 1 Day

WorkshopPLUS - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Development

WorkshopPLUS - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Extensibility 1 Day with Lab

WorkshopPLUS - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Financial Reporting 1 Day

WorkshopPLUS - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: General Ledger 1 Day

WorkshopPLUS - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Integration

WorkshopPLUS - Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Machine Learning 1 Day with Lab

Workshop Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Business Intelligence Hands on Lab

WorkshopPLUS-Dynamics-365-for-Talent-Getting-Started-1-Day

Operate

---------------------------

Dynamics AX: Code Review

Dynamics AX: Performance Hands on Lab

Dynamics AX: Performance Review

Dynamics AX: Performance Review (Remote)

Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Code Review

Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations: Performance Review

---------------------------